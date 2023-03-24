Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $710-735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $693.77 million. Steelcase also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.55-$0.75 EPS.

Steelcase Stock Up 6.0 %

SCS stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company has a market cap of $858.26 million, a PE ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCS shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Steelcase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,705,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after buying an additional 1,152,299 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Steelcase by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,765,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 799,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at $4,916,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Steelcase by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,232,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 478,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Steelcase by 1,359.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 390,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 363,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

