Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59. Steelcase also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.55-$0.75 EPS.

SCS opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $858.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $12.43.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.38 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Steelcase will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCS. Benchmark cut shares of Steelcase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Steelcase by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Steelcase by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

