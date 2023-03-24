Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Sells 1,096 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $394.84 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $402.74 and its 200 day moving average is $392.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
