Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Sells 1,427 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $156.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Read More

