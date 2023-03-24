SThree (LON:STEM) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

SThree (LON:STEM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 450 ($5.53) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:STEM opened at GBX 444.50 ($5.46) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03. SThree has a 52-week low of GBX 312.50 ($3.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 492 ($6.04). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 436.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 401.20. The company has a market capitalization of £597.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,139.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99.

In other SThree news, insider Timo Lehne sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.24), for a total value of £39,070.50 ($47,980.47). In related news, insider Andrew Beach purchased 13,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 445 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £61,045.10 ($74,966.35). Also, insider Timo Lehne sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.24), for a total transaction of £39,070.50 ($47,980.47). 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley Associates, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, and Newington International brands.

