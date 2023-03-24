Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) a C$34.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$34.00 price objective on Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PLC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$35.00.

Park Lawn Trading Down 1.1 %

Park Lawn stock opened at C$27.66 on Tuesday. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$20.64 and a 52 week high of C$35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$938.78 million, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Park Lawn

In related news, Senior Officer Linda Gilbert sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$66,329.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$535,945.08. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

