Stifel Nicolaus Lowers ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Price Target to $31.00

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 180.80% from the stock’s previous close.

ACDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ProFrac from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ProFrac from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACDC opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92. ProFrac has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

