StockNews.com Downgrades Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) to Hold

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AE opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,256 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,533,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

