StockNews.com Downgrades Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) to Hold

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AE opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.88.
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.
