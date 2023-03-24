StockNews.com Downgrades Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) to Hold

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Citi Trends by 643.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Citi Trends by 1,188.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Citi Trends by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Citi Trends by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

