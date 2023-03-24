StockNews.com Downgrades Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) to Sell

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Clearfield from $135.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.83.

CLFD opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $689.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $44.34 and a 12 month high of $134.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.64.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.56 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,254,783 shares in the company, valued at $80,306,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles N. Hayssen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,847 shares in the company, valued at $8,279,243.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,254,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,306,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter worth about $606,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 32.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 53.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

