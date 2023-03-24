StockNews.com Downgrades Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) to Sell

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Liberty Global Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.85. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
Insider Activity at Liberty Global
In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Liberty Global
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.
