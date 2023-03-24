StockNews.com Downgrades Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) to Sell

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Liberty Global Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.85. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

About Liberty Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,199,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 443.0% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Liberty Global by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,253,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,785,000 after purchasing an additional 171,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Liberty Global by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

