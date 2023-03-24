StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen cut shares of Albireo Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush cut shares of Albireo Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Albireo Pharma to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Albireo Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $913.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.03. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average of $29.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albireo Pharma

In related news, CFO Simon N.R. Harford sold 1,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $77,788.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,245.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Simon N.R. Harford sold 1,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $77,788.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,245.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Martha J. Carter sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $41,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,626 shares in the company, valued at $642,081.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,342 shares of company stock valued at $178,670 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 4,397.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 131.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

