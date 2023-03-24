StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

About Almaden Minerals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.