StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAUGet Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Almaden Minerals

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.