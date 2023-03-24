StockNews.com Upgrades LendingClub (NYSE:LC) to Hold

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LC. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

LC stock opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $716.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.37 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,527 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 34.4% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 725,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,317,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after purchasing an additional 31,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,285,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

