StockNews.com Upgrades Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) to Strong-Buy

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $11.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIV. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

