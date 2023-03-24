StockNews.com Upgrades Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) to Strong-Buy

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.
Telefônica Brasil Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $11.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Telefônica Brasil Company Profile
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telefônica Brasil (VIV)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.