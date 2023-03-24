Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Holdings Lifted by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 40.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Price Performance

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.55. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $24.32.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

