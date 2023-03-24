Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Stock Price Up 9%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating) was up 9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.49 and last traded at $24.49. Approximately 870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 69,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPCR. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

