SVB Leerink Comments on Athenex, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Athenex in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang anticipates that the company will earn ($2.35) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Athenex’s current full-year earnings is ($5.70) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Athenex’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Athenex Trading Up 22.6 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athenex
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNX. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Athenex by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,516,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,324 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Athenex by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,532,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Athenex by 15,027.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,605,519 shares during the last quarter. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Athenex by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,496,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 949,096 shares during the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Athenex
Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Athenex (ATNX)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.