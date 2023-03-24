SVB Leerink Comments on Athenex, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Athenex in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang anticipates that the company will earn ($2.35) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Athenex’s current full-year earnings is ($5.70) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Athenex’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Athenex Trading Up 22.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athenex

ATNX stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.39. Athenex has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNX. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Athenex by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,516,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,324 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Athenex by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,532,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Athenex by 15,027.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,605,519 shares during the last quarter. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Athenex by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,496,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 949,096 shares during the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

