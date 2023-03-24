SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Selecta Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 million. Selecta Biosciences had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 31.94%.

Selecta Biosciences Stock Up 2.8 %

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SELB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The company has a market cap of $222.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selecta Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 161.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 2,090.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 303,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 289,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Selecta Biosciences

In related news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 27,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $31,184.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 799,486 shares in the company, valued at $903,419.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Selecta Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.