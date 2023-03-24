Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) PT Lowered to $35.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.82.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $28.58 on Thursday. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $52.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $39.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $603.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,760,000 after purchasing an additional 155,977 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $901,000. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,717,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,588,000 after purchasing an additional 39,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 131,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 53,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

