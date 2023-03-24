Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Holdings Lowered by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 35,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 17,073 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,058,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,828,000 after buying an additional 59,847 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE TSM opened at $94.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.11 and a 200-day moving average of $79.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $109.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.