Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 980 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $36,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:V opened at $222.59 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on V. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

