TD Securities Boosts Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $43.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Foot Locker from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Foot Locker Trading Down 3.5 %

Foot Locker stock opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.82%.

Insider Activity at Foot Locker

In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 996,756 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $37,667,000 after buying an additional 251,574 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Foot Locker by 133,883.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 365,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $13,822,000 after buying an additional 365,502 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Foot Locker by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,874 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $8,045,000 after buying an additional 19,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

