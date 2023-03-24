TD Securities Cuts Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Price Target to C$30.00

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FLMMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Filo Mining from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Filo Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Filo Mining Trading Down 0.5 %

FLMMF stock opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. Filo Mining has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $21.10.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

