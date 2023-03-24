Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 415 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $68.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average of $52.62.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

