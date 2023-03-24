Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,718,000 after buying an additional 2,692,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,015,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,318,291,000 after buying an additional 736,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,234,013,000 after buying an additional 1,784,464 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Realty Income by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,188,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,930,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Realty Income by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,023,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

O opened at $59.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.60. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 214.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.89.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

