Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $319,000 Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 133.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,383 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 38,408 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 83,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.8% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 578,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 119,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW opened at $7.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.96%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 77.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPW. KeyCorp cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.82.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

