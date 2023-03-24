Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $502,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in AT&T by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE:T opened at $18.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

