Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 525 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.89.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $314.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $351.51 and its 200 day moving average is $345.83.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

