Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 7,835 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,835 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 44.4% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks Stock Down 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $98.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.53 and a 200-day moving average of $97.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.