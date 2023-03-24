Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 805 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.63.

MPC opened at $126.15 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

