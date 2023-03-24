Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Takes $632,000 Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLPX. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,074,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,334,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,794,000 after purchasing an additional 112,365 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,694,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,981,000.

NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $37.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average is $41.00. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $45.94. The stock has a market cap of $971.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.33.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

