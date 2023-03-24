Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.23.

NYSE:MO opened at $43.46 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

