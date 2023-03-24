Teekay (NYSE:TK) Shares Gap Up to $6.04

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.04, but opened at $6.19. Teekay shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 259,296 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Teekay in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Teekay Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $647.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teekay Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 20.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Corp. provides international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units) and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay Parent and Teekay Tankers. The Teekay Parent owns floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units and a minority investment in Tanker Investments Ltd.

