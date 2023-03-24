TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for TELA Bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Sarcone anticipates that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TELA Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.74) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TELA Bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Wednesday.

TELA stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. TELA Bio has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 38,708.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TELA Bio in the third quarter valued at $133,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TELA Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TELA Bio by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

