Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TFX. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.69.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $241.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.27 and a 200 day moving average of $229.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $182.65 and a 12 month high of $356.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.29 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Teleflex by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 6,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

