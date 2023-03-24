TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives $27.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TIXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TELUS International (Cda) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,715,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,292,000 after buying an additional 76,649 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,798,000 after purchasing an additional 699,567 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,383,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,444,000 after buying an additional 1,291,469 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,925,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,028,000 after buying an additional 931,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,810,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,329,000 after buying an additional 112,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

About TELUS International (Cda)

NYSE:TIXT opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

