Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Truist Financial

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
TCBI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average of $60.86. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $69.26.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
