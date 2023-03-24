TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Gap Down to $14.92

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.92, but opened at $14.54. TG Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 343,935 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 4.6 %

The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Yann Echelard purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,662.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 517.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.