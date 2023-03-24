The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Increased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

Boeing Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BA opened at $197.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 68.83 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.37 and a 200-day moving average of $179.14.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

