The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,579 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after buying an additional 2,589,952 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after buying an additional 6,803,282 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,255,000 after buying an additional 717,683 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,317,000 after buying an additional 851,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,565,000 after buying an additional 1,431,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.65.

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,610 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $52.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $93.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

