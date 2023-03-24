The Cigna Group’s (CI) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $370.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Cigna Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 5.1 %

NYSE:CI opened at $256.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.95. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $238.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in The Cigna Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

