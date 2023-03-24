The Goldman Sachs Group Increases NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $148.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $134.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.07.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock opened at $120.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $187.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.86.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,028,100,000 after purchasing an additional 984,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,608,491,000 after buying an additional 682,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,612,331,000 after buying an additional 133,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NIKE by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,028,279,000 after buying an additional 1,254,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.