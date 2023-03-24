The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $5.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LAZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.77.

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.63. Luminar Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,672,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,311,000 after buying an additional 863,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,538,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,489,000 after buying an additional 178,051 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,745,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,338,000 after buying an additional 1,928,021 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,984,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after buying an additional 180,118 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 315.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,924,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,874,000 after buying an additional 3,739,734 shares during the period. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

