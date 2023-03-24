The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $5.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on LAZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.77.
Luminar Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.63. Luminar Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31.
Luminar Technologies Company Profile
Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.
