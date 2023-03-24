The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $122.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.03 and a 200-day moving average of $156.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $120.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.98.

Insider Activity

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

