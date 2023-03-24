The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.2% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $665,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.79 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.79.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

