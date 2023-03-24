The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.4% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,085 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 108.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,339,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 431.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,542,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,400 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.27.

Shares of PG opened at $143.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $339.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.79. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

