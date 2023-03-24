The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SWGAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Swatch Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Swatch Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 350 to CHF 340 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The Swatch Group has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

