The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Holdings Decreased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

NYSE:TRV opened at $163.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.71. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.66%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

