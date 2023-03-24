TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TIFS. Numis Securities reissued a reduce rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.29) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.09) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

TI Fluid Systems Stock Performance

Shares of TIFS stock opened at GBX 99.70 ($1.22) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £518.71 million, a P/E ratio of -191.73, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 116.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 126.71.

TI Fluid Systems Increases Dividend

About TI Fluid Systems

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. TI Fluid Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -384.62%.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

